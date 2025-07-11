Left Menu

Entertainment Shake-Up: From Streaming Alliances to AI Protections

Entertainment industry witnesses major developments: Disney partners with ITV for a joint streaming venture; Pedro Pascal discusses Fantastic Four reboot's theme; Chris Brown faces legal battle over assault charge; video game actors secure AI-focused deal ending strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, U.S. entertainment titan Walt Disney has joined forces with Britain's ITV to enhance their streaming offerings. The agreement allows Disney+ users in the UK to access select ITV shows including 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' and 'Love Island'.

Meanwhile, actor Pedro Pascal highlighted the themes of family and optimism in the upcoming 'Fantastic Four' reboot. Directed by Matt Shakman, the film aims to reinvigorate the superhero franchise with lessons drawn from the 1960s.

In legal news, singer Chris Brown pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from a nightclub altercation. Across the entertainment sector, video game actors ended a lengthy strike by securing a contract emphasizing AI protections, as announced by SAG-AFTRA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

