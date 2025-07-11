Left Menu

Delhi High Court Halts Kuku FM's New Episodes Amid Infringement Claims

The Delhi High Court has barred Kuku FM from releasing new episodes of a particular audio series. This follows a petition by Pocket FM, accusing Kuku FM of copyright and trademark violations. The court ordered Kuku FM to halt contested shows and sought details, with Pocket FM demanding Rs 80 crore in damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:51 IST
Delhi High Court Halts Kuku FM's New Episodes Amid Infringement Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a restraint order against audio streaming service Kuku FM, preventing it from airing new episodes of a specific audio series, following allegations of copyright and trademark infringements. The decision came after Pocket FM, a competing platform, filed a petition claiming illicit content replication.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee, who presided over the case, acted upon Pocket FM's accusations of 'wholesale and systematic copying' by Kuku FM. These allegations included copying vital content such as show titles, character designs, promotional materials, and even entire storylines.

The court's directive mandates Kuku FM to cease the release of any episodes belonging to the disputed series and to disclose pertinent content details. Pocket FM is seeking approximately Rs 80 crore in damages, citing over 30 instances of unauthorized use by its rival, allegedly exploiting the former's extensive content development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025