Delhi High Court Halts Kuku FM's New Episodes Amid Infringement Claims
The Delhi High Court has barred Kuku FM from releasing new episodes of a particular audio series. This follows a petition by Pocket FM, accusing Kuku FM of copyright and trademark violations. The court ordered Kuku FM to halt contested shows and sought details, with Pocket FM demanding Rs 80 crore in damages.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has issued a restraint order against audio streaming service Kuku FM, preventing it from airing new episodes of a specific audio series, following allegations of copyright and trademark infringements. The decision came after Pocket FM, a competing platform, filed a petition claiming illicit content replication.
Justice Saurabh Banerjee, who presided over the case, acted upon Pocket FM's accusations of 'wholesale and systematic copying' by Kuku FM. These allegations included copying vital content such as show titles, character designs, promotional materials, and even entire storylines.
The court's directive mandates Kuku FM to cease the release of any episodes belonging to the disputed series and to disclose pertinent content details. Pocket FM is seeking approximately Rs 80 crore in damages, citing over 30 instances of unauthorized use by its rival, allegedly exploiting the former's extensive content development efforts.
