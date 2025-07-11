UNESCO Adds New Cultural Landscapes to World Heritage List

UNESCO has added three new sites to its prestigious World Heritage List. During the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee held in Paris, two cultural landscapes from Africa and a site from the UAE were registered.

The newly inscribed sites include Cameroon's Diy-Gid-Biy Cultural Landscape, a series of dry stone sites, and Malawi's Mount Mulanje Cultural Landscape, noted for its unique biodiversity. The Faya Palaeolandscape in the UAE, located in Sharjah's Central Region, also gained recognition.

The committee's session, which ran from July 6-16, also removed three African sites from the danger list, acknowledging significant restoration efforts. A total of 32 heritage sites are being reviewed for potential new inscriptions and modifications.