Left Menu

Reviving Heritage: Kolkata's Iconic Kumartuli Ghat Gets a Makeover

The Adani Group collaborates with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata to rejuvenate Kumartuli Ghat, famous for its clay idol-making tradition. Aimed at improving accessibility and preserving cultural heritage, the project involves restoring and beautifying the area through a public-private partnership focused on environmental sustainability and civic responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:06 IST
Reviving Heritage: Kolkata's Iconic Kumartuli Ghat Gets a Makeover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development to boost Kolkata's cultural legacy, the Adani Group has partnered with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, to restore the heritage Kumartuli Ghat, officials confirmed on Friday.

Kumartuli, recognized globally for its age-old tradition of clay idol-making, stands at the heart of this initiative. The project intends to revamp the ghat to make it more accessible and appealing to artisans, residents, and tourists alike, thereby revitalizing one of the city's most symbolic riverfronts.

A Memorandum of Understanding was finalized between SMPK and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, focusing on the redevelopment and beautification of the historic site. This public-private partnership underscores a commitment to preserving Kolkata's artistic heritage with an emphasis on environmental sustainability and civic duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025