Reviving Heritage: Kolkata's Iconic Kumartuli Ghat Gets a Makeover
The Adani Group collaborates with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata to rejuvenate Kumartuli Ghat, famous for its clay idol-making tradition. Aimed at improving accessibility and preserving cultural heritage, the project involves restoring and beautifying the area through a public-private partnership focused on environmental sustainability and civic responsibility.
In a recent development to boost Kolkata's cultural legacy, the Adani Group has partnered with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, to restore the heritage Kumartuli Ghat, officials confirmed on Friday.
Kumartuli, recognized globally for its age-old tradition of clay idol-making, stands at the heart of this initiative. The project intends to revamp the ghat to make it more accessible and appealing to artisans, residents, and tourists alike, thereby revitalizing one of the city's most symbolic riverfronts.
A Memorandum of Understanding was finalized between SMPK and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, focusing on the redevelopment and beautification of the historic site. This public-private partnership underscores a commitment to preserving Kolkata's artistic heritage with an emphasis on environmental sustainability and civic duty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
