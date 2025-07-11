Left Menu

Delhi Government Extends Rs 1.20 Crore Relief to Dilli Haat Artisans

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, distributed Rs 5 lakh cheques to 24 artisans whose stalls were destroyed in a fire at Dilli Haat INA market in April. To aid recovery, the government waived six months' rent and provided free stall allocations from July to December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:05 IST
Delhi Government Extends Rs 1.20 Crore Relief to Dilli Haat Artisans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to support artisans affected by the devastating April fire at Dilli Haat INA, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta handed out Rs 5 lakh compensation cheques to 24 stallholders. The relief package, totaling Rs 1.20 crore, aims to help artisans recover their livelihoods.

Accompanied by Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, Gupta announced the waiving of six months' rent for affected shopkeepers. Additionally, artisans were granted free stall use until the end of the year, reinforcing the government's commitment to swift justice and artisan support.

Mishra emphasized the cultural significance of arts and crafts, urging collective responsibility to preserve this heritage. The April 30 fire, which destroyed artisans' stalls featuring traditional crafts, highlights the ongoing challenges faced by artisans in maintaining their practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025