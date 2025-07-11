Delhi Government Extends Rs 1.20 Crore Relief to Dilli Haat Artisans

In a move to support artisans affected by the devastating April fire at Dilli Haat INA, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta handed out Rs 5 lakh compensation cheques to 24 stallholders. The relief package, totaling Rs 1.20 crore, aims to help artisans recover their livelihoods.

Accompanied by Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, Gupta announced the waiving of six months' rent for affected shopkeepers. Additionally, artisans were granted free stall use until the end of the year, reinforcing the government's commitment to swift justice and artisan support.

Mishra emphasized the cultural significance of arts and crafts, urging collective responsibility to preserve this heritage. The April 30 fire, which destroyed artisans' stalls featuring traditional crafts, highlights the ongoing challenges faced by artisans in maintaining their practices.

