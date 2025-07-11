President Murmu Embraces Inclusion in 'Tanvi The Great' Screening
President Droupadi Murmu attended a screening of 'Tanvi The Great' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The film promotes inclusivity through the inspiring story of a young autistic girl. Director Anupam Kher, alongside cast and crew members, attended the event, emphasizing themes of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
President Droupadi Murmu viewed the film 'Tanvi The Great' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Friday, underlining her commitment to promoting inclusivity. This was confirmed by a statement from her office.
The film narrates the inspiring journey of a young autistic girl overcoming challenges to achieve her dreams, illustrating powerful themes of resolve and resilience.
Director Anupam Kher, along with his cast and crew, attended the screening, underscoring the cinematic message of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Previously, Murmu watched 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' another film focused on neurodivergence.
