Massive Pilgrimage: Amarnath Shrine Sees Thousands Pay Homage
On Friday, over 18,000 people visited the Amarnath shrine, a sacred site in the Himalayas dedicated to Lord Shiva. The visitors included thousands of men and women, as well as children, sadhus, sadhvis, and security forces. The yatra commenced on July 3 and has seen over 160,000 pilgrims so far.
11-07-2025
On Friday, more than 18,000 pilgrims flocked to the revered Amarnath shrine nestled in the Himalayas, to pay homage to Lord Shiva as part of the annual pilgrimage, according to officials.
The pilgrimage saw participation from diverse groups including 12,838 males, 4,343 females, 223 children, along with holy individuals comprising of 141 sadhus and eight sadhvis. Additionally, two transgenders and 455 security personnel were present.
Beginning on July 3, the spiritual journey has attracted a total of 1,63,726 pilgrims to the sacred site, highlighting the significance and devotion associated with this yearly event.
