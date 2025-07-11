Global Giants Shine at GCC Workplace Awards
The GCC Workplace Awards, hosted by the Zyoin Group, celebrated 50 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) for their innovative contributions to India's industry. With over 300 participants and 700 nominations, the event also launched the collaborative GCC Workplace Playbook, offering a comprehensive guide for sustainable scaling.
- Country:
- India
The second GCC Workplace Awards, organized by Bengaluru-based Zyoin Group, honored 50 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) for their excellence in innovation, leadership, and transformation. Esteemed organizations, including SAP, were among those recognized for their contributions to India's GCC landscape.
Anuj Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Workplace Awards, spoke to PTI, revealing a dramatic increase in participation—from 200 GCCs in the first edition to over 300 this year, with about 700 nominations. Despite Fortune 500 companies establishing exceptional GCCs in India, their efforts often remain underappreciated, he observed.
The event also launched the GCC Workplace Playbook, a collaborative project co-created with six strategic partners, including IIM Bangalore and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, designed to help GCCs scale sustainably by addressing innovation, compliance, people experience, and real estate strategy.
