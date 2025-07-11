Maratha Forts Achieve Global Recognition: A UNESCO Triumph for Maharashtra

The state of Maharashtra has earned a distinguished honor as its Maratha Military Landscapes have been officially added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. The decision, hailed as a 'proud and glorious moment' by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was made during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee held in Paris.

The Maratha Military Landscapes include several iconic forts, including Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, and Raigad, reflecting the strategic genius of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The inclusion is a testament to the cultural legacy and historical significance of these forts, which played a pivotal role in establishing 'Swarajya' or a sovereign state.

Fadnavis expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for their support. He also acknowledged contributions from the Archaeological Survey of India, the Ministry of Culture, and various ambassadors. Minister Ashish Shelar's technical presentation at UNESCO was instrumental in achieving this milestone.