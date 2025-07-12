Maratha Military Landscapes Earn Heritage Status
The Maratha Military Landscapes, encompassing unparalleled fortifications designed by Maratha rulers, were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List as India's 44th recognized property. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed national pride in this acknowledgment. The landscapes include 12 forts, highlighting the Maratha Empire's historical and cultural significance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday celebrated the inclusion of the 'Maratha Military Landscapes' in the UNESCO World Heritage List, calling it a moment of national pride for every Indian.
The designation marks India's 44th World Heritage Site, showcasing the innovative fortifications and military genius of the Maratha rulers.
The landscapes, featuring 12 forts primarily located in Maharashtra, represent the Maratha Empire's architectural and military prowess, which Modi encourages everyone to explore to appreciate their historical legacy.
