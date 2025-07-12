Maratha Military Landscapes Earn Heritage Status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday celebrated the inclusion of the 'Maratha Military Landscapes' in the UNESCO World Heritage List, calling it a moment of national pride for every Indian.

The designation marks India's 44th World Heritage Site, showcasing the innovative fortifications and military genius of the Maratha rulers.

The landscapes, featuring 12 forts primarily located in Maharashtra, represent the Maratha Empire's architectural and military prowess, which Modi encourages everyone to explore to appreciate their historical legacy.