Left Menu

Maratha Military Landscapes Earn Heritage Status

The Maratha Military Landscapes, encompassing unparalleled fortifications designed by Maratha rulers, were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List as India's 44th recognized property. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed national pride in this acknowledgment. The landscapes include 12 forts, highlighting the Maratha Empire's historical and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 09:12 IST
Maratha Military Landscapes Earn Heritage Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday celebrated the inclusion of the 'Maratha Military Landscapes' in the UNESCO World Heritage List, calling it a moment of national pride for every Indian.

The designation marks India's 44th World Heritage Site, showcasing the innovative fortifications and military genius of the Maratha rulers.

The landscapes, featuring 12 forts primarily located in Maharashtra, represent the Maratha Empire's architectural and military prowess, which Modi encourages everyone to explore to appreciate their historical legacy.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025