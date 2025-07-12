Sharad Pawar Calls for Reform in Kabaddi Administration

Sharad Pawar, the chief of NCP(SP), has voiced his concern about the state of kabaddi's administration, indicating that core bodies in Maharashtra require significant internal reforms.

Speaking at Vinayak Dalvi's book launch, 'Kabadditil Kimayagar', Pawar emphasized the need to prevent monopolization within kabaddi associations, which impacts players the most. He called for collective efforts to elevate the sport to national and global levels, recalling India's gold medal win in the Asian Games.

Pawar also acknowledged the contributions of players and administrators like Jaya Shetty and M H Salvi, stressing that the sport's traditional essence should not be diluted by technological changes. He noted his limited recent involvement but promised renewed attention to restore kabaddi's glory.

