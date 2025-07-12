Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: 'Bachhorer Best' Awards Shine a Spotlight on West Bengal's Achievers

The 'Bachhorer Best' award ceremony by Anandabazar Online celebrated prominent figures from West Bengal. Industrialist Sanjiv Goenka was felicitated for contributions across sectors. Scientist Ananda Shankar Bandyopadhyay, football coach Bharati Mudi, and others were honored for their impactful work. The event highlighted West Bengal's enduring legacy of excellence.

Anandabazar Online's 'Bachhorer Best' awards celebrated the achievements of notable individuals from West Bengal, showcasing their contributions across a spectrum of fields. The ceremony was a hallmark of recognition for those who have had a profound impact on the state's growth and reputation.

Industrialist Sanjiv Goenka, founder of the RPSG Group, was acknowledged for his diverse contributions to power, chemical, FMCG, retail, music, and sports. His eagerness to see his sports franchise, Mohun Bagan, in international tournaments highlighted his commitment to excellence in every venture.

Other honorees included scientist Ananda Shankar Bandyopadhyay for his polio vaccine work, football coach Bharati Mudi for empowering women through sports, and several distinguished individuals from fields like mathematics and cinema. The event underscored West Bengal's rich pool of talent and continuous contributions to various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

