Nepal Requests Alternative Route for Stranded Pilgrims

The Trekking Association of Nepal has urged the government to negotiate with China for an alternative route to Kailash Mansarovar after the Miteri Bridge collapse stranded pilgrims. Hundreds, mainly from India, are affected. The request includes routes like Tatopani, Korola, and Hilsa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-07-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 00:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Trekking Association of Nepal has made a fervent appeal to the government to engage China in allowing an alternative pathway for pilgrims heading to the sacred Kailash Mansarovar. This comes in the wake of the Miteri Bridge's collapse, which has left numerous pilgrims stranded at the Nepal-China border.

In a statement released by the Trekking Agents Association of Nepal (TAAN) on Friday, the plea highlights the urgency, noting that hundreds of pilgrims, many hailing from India, find themselves in limbo following the incident on July 8. The bridge, known as the 'Friendship Bridge', was swept away by the heavy monsoon rains, claiming at least nine lives and leaving 19 missing.

Given the dire situation, TAAN is urging the government to press China to consider alternative routes including Tatopani, Korola, and Hilsa. This would facilitate the continuation of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a pilgrimage revered by scores of Indians, predominantly facilitated through private tour operators. Notably, China had greenlit the entry of Indian pilgrims into Tibet for the Yatra after a five-year hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

