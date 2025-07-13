Left Menu

Odisha Seeks Copyright for Jagannath Rituals Amid Rising Cultural Concerns

The Odisha government is pushing for copyright on Jagannath temple rituals to protect traditional cultural expressions. Concerns arose after the untimely celebration by ISKCON abroad and West Bengal's declaration of a 'Jagannath Dham' temple in Digha. Dialogues with ISKCON are ongoing to address these concerns.

Updated: 13-07-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:31 IST
The Odisha government is actively working to secure copyright for rituals of the revered Lord Jagannath temple in Puri. This effort aims to protect traditional cultural expressions, according to Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the ceremonial king of the pilgrim town.

This development follows growing tensions among supporters of Lord Jagannath, concerned about ISKCON's untimely celebrations of the temple's rituals abroad, and the West Bengal government's recent declaration of a temple in Digha as 'Jagannath Dham.'

Objections prompted ISKCON India to adhere to prescribed dates for festivals like Snan Yatra and Rath Yatra, though concerns remain regarding celebrations outside India. Odisha is urging cooperation from West Bengal, while also pursuing legal measures to safeguard the temple's rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

