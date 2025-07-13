Tripura's Spiritual Vision: 51 Shakti Peethas for Global Tourism
Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha initiated the foundation of a 51 Shakti Peethas replica in Gomati district, aiming to elevate religious tourism. Supported by Rs 98 crore from the Ministry of Tourism, the project promises to attract global visitors, bolstering the local economy and spiritual tourism.
In an ambitious move to enhance religious tourism, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha laid the foundation for a replica of the 51 Shakti Peethas in the Gomati district's Bandower. This initiative is set to transform the northeastern Indian state into a spiritual hub.
At a recent program, Saha highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developing tourism sites of international standards to draw global visitors. In response to this, Tripura is establishing a replica aimed at attracting millions of spiritual tourists.
The Ministry of Tourism has allocated Rs 98 crore for this world-class spiritual site, which will feature idols spread over 15 acres, including an interpretation center and the world's largest Nataraj sculpture. The Asian Development Bank is also contributing to related projects, further boosting the state's tourism potential.
