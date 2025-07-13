Tragic Pilgrimage: Fatal Accidents Mar Kawariya Journey

In a tragic turn of events, one kawariya lost his life and nine others were injured across two separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar and Etah districts on Sunday, according to police reports.

The Muzaffarnagar accident occurred on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when a motorcycle carrying three kawariyas — Amit, Aman, and Abhishek — collided with a speeding car. The trio was on their way from Shahjahanpur to Haridwar to collect holy Ganga water. Amit, aged 35, was killed instantly while Aman and Abhishek sustained severe injuries and were hospitalized.

In a separate incident in Etah district, a tyre puncture led to an accident involving a tempo carrying seven kawariyas from Rajasthan. The vehicle lost control and struck a tree, leaving four of the pilgrims in serious condition. Authorities are pursuing further inquiries into both accidents.