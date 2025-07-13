Left Menu

Tragic Pilgrimage: Fatal Accidents Mar Kawariya Journey

A kawariya was killed, and nine others were injured in accidents in Muzaffarnagar and Etah. In Muzaffarnagar, a kawariya died when their motorcycle collided with a car, while in Etah, seven pilgrims from Rajasthan were hurt in a tempo accident. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, one kawariya lost his life and nine others were injured across two separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar and Etah districts on Sunday, according to police reports.

The Muzaffarnagar accident occurred on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when a motorcycle carrying three kawariyas — Amit, Aman, and Abhishek — collided with a speeding car. The trio was on their way from Shahjahanpur to Haridwar to collect holy Ganga water. Amit, aged 35, was killed instantly while Aman and Abhishek sustained severe injuries and were hospitalized.

In a separate incident in Etah district, a tyre puncture led to an accident involving a tempo carrying seven kawariyas from Rajasthan. The vehicle lost control and struck a tree, leaving four of the pilgrims in serious condition. Authorities are pursuing further inquiries into both accidents.

