Controversy Ignites: Viral Video of Conflict Over Marathi Language in Maharashtra

A video depicting an autorickshaw driver being assaulted by Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Maharashtra for alleged 'anti-Marathi' remarks has gone viral, intensifying the language debate in the region.

Police have acknowledged the video's existence but reported the absence of a formal complaint, resulting in no case registration. Meanwhile, community leaders have denounced the violence and insisted on stringent governmental intervention.

The incident reflects broader tensions, with recent protests over the Marathi-Hindi language issue becoming increasingly prominent. The matter remains contentious, eliciting strong reactions from political groups and activists alike.