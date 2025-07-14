President Murmu's Distinguished Odia Journey: Celebrating Accomplishments
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha for two days, attending AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Ravenshaw University's convocations, where notable figures will receive honorary degrees. Murmu is also set to celebrate the anniversary of Adikabi Sarala Das and present the Kalinga Ratna Award in Cuttack, amidst tight security arrangements.
President Droupadi Murmu embarks on a significant visit to Odisha, engaging in the convocation ceremonies of AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Ravenshaw University in Cuttack. These ceremonies will bestow honorary degrees on distinguished personalities, lauding their contributions across diverse fields.
On Monday evening, President Murmu will grace the fifth convocation ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar. Her schedule in Cuttack on Tuesday includes attending the 13th Ravenshaw University convocation, awarding honourary degrees including Honoris Causa to notable figures such as Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Bhartruhari Mahatab, Padmashree Sabarmatee, and Bijay Kumar Rath.
Security measures have been heightened with the deployment of 70 police platoons and 300 officers. The visit also aligns with the celebration of Adikabi Sarala Das and the presentation of the Kalinga Ratna Award-2024, further highlighting Odisha's rich cultural heritage.
