Left Menu

President Murmu's Distinguished Odia Journey: Celebrating Accomplishments

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha for two days, attending AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Ravenshaw University's convocations, where notable figures will receive honorary degrees. Murmu is also set to celebrate the anniversary of Adikabi Sarala Das and present the Kalinga Ratna Award in Cuttack, amidst tight security arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-07-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 10:09 IST
President Murmu's Distinguished Odia Journey: Celebrating Accomplishments
President Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu embarks on a significant visit to Odisha, engaging in the convocation ceremonies of AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Ravenshaw University in Cuttack. These ceremonies will bestow honorary degrees on distinguished personalities, lauding their contributions across diverse fields.

On Monday evening, President Murmu will grace the fifth convocation ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar. Her schedule in Cuttack on Tuesday includes attending the 13th Ravenshaw University convocation, awarding honourary degrees including Honoris Causa to notable figures such as Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Bhartruhari Mahatab, Padmashree Sabarmatee, and Bijay Kumar Rath.

Security measures have been heightened with the deployment of 70 police platoons and 300 officers. The visit also aligns with the celebration of Adikabi Sarala Das and the presentation of the Kalinga Ratna Award-2024, further highlighting Odisha's rich cultural heritage.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025