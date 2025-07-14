Global Harmony through Gita: Sri Swamiji Unites 10,000 Devotees in Dallas
Avadhūta Parama Pujya Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji led a monumental Bhagavad Gita chanting event in Dallas, drawing 10,000 global devotees. Celebrating universal spiritual values, this initiative is part of Swamiji's mission to spread the Bhagavad Gita's teachings worldwide, marked by the 10th anniversary of the SGS Gita Foundation.
In a grand display of devotion and spiritual unity, Avadhūta Parama Pujya Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji led a remarkable Bhagavad Gita chanting event at Allen Stadium in Dallas. This historic gathering attracted over 10,000 devotees from 14 countries, celebrating a shared commitment to Sanātana Dharma.
The event, mirroring last year's overwhelming success, featured devotees reciting all 700 verses of the sacred text. Followers, inspired by Sri Swamiji's vision, have dedicated themselves to memorizing the Bhagavad Gita, resulting in profound personal and spiritual growth.
Sri Swamiji's mission continues to leave an indelible mark, as he spreads the Bhagavad Gita's teachings worldwide. With the 10th anniversary of his SGS Gita Foundation and Gītā Mahāyajña program, Sri Swamiji's global movement aims to make these timeless teachings accessible to all, supported by over 500 trained teachers in 14 countries.
