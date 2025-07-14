Supreme Court to Hear Plea on 'Udaipur Files' Release Stay

The Supreme Court has decided to hear a plea against the Delhi High Court's decision to halt the release of the film 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal tailor murder'. The movie's premiere, initially slated for July 11, was suspended by the High Court.

The producers' counsel argued that the film, despite receiving certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), was unjustly stalled by the High Court, claiming a violation of rights. The Supreme Court bench, including Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, agreed to hear the matter later in the week.

This case is linked to the 2022 murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous following a social media post. The ongoing trial is managed by a special NIA court, and the film's potential impact on communal peace has been questioned.