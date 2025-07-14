Bisleri Partners with St. Joseph’s University for Plastic Waste Initiative
Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has joined forces with St. Joseph's University, Bengaluru, to introduce an eco-friendly initiative called 'Bottles for Change'. This collaboration aims to promote plastic waste recycling and segregation on campus, educating students and faculty on sustainable practices for a greener future.
Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has signed a Letter of Agreement with St. Joseph's University, Bengaluru, to launch the 'Bottles for Change' initiative on campus. The focus of this partnership is to enhance plastic waste recycling, segregation, and responsible disposal.
This collaboration, timed ahead of the university's annual Hackathon, seeks to inspire long-term environmental awareness and foster eco-friendly habits among students and staff. Participants will engage in outreach activities and sustainability campaigns, with certifications awarded to students for their involvement.
The initiative aligns with the university's sustainability goals, with Bisleri facilitating training and interactive sessions to deepen environmental responsibility. Regular monitoring and progress reports will ensure ongoing impact, contributing to both institutional and individual eco-conscious practices.
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing E-Transport: Servotech's Bold Move at Bengaluru Airport
Sillverton Industries Eyes Funds for Sustainability with Eco-Friendly IPO
Revolutionizing Industrial Sustainability: SKF's Innovative Bearing Solutions Unveiled
Tragic End: Altercation Turns Fatal in Bengaluru
Mahindra Lifespace Acquires Prime Bengaluru Land for Rs 200 Crore