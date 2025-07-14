Bisleri Partners with St. Joseph’s University for Plastic Waste Initiative

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has signed a Letter of Agreement with St. Joseph's University, Bengaluru, to launch the 'Bottles for Change' initiative on campus. The focus of this partnership is to enhance plastic waste recycling, segregation, and responsible disposal.

This collaboration, timed ahead of the university's annual Hackathon, seeks to inspire long-term environmental awareness and foster eco-friendly habits among students and staff. Participants will engage in outreach activities and sustainability campaigns, with certifications awarded to students for their involvement.

The initiative aligns with the university's sustainability goals, with Bisleri facilitating training and interactive sessions to deepen environmental responsibility. Regular monitoring and progress reports will ensure ongoing impact, contributing to both institutional and individual eco-conscious practices.