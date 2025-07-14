A Milky Celebration of Freedom: Divorce Sparks Unique Ritual in Assam
In Assam's Nalbari district, Manik Ali celebrated his divorce by bathing in 40 litres of milk, a gesture marking his newfound 'freedom.' The video of this distinct celebration, highlighting Ali's relief from a marriage marked by his wife's repeated elopements, went viral, capturing both interest and amusement online.
In a surprising turn of events in Assam's Nalbari district, a man named Manik Ali celebrated his recent divorce in an unconventional manner by bathing in milk. The gesture symbolized his relief and freshly acquired 'freedom' after being granted a legal separation from his wife.
Ali's marriage had been tumultuous, with his wife eloping twice but returning upon his persuasion for their child's sake. However, the strain led to a definitive legal dissolution of their marriage a few days prior.
The unique celebration involved Ali gathering 40 litres of milk, with the act recorded and shared online, where it quickly gained traction, entertaining social media users and prompting discussions about the unusual way of marking personal milestones.
