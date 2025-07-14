Supreme Court to Hear Plea on 'Udaipur Files' Movie Release amid Communal Sensitivity Concerns

The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on a plea challenging the Delhi High Court's suspension of the film 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder.' The plea, submitted by Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia for the film's producers, asserts that the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) approval of the movie should allow its release as the halt encroaches on their fundamental rights.

As the Supreme Court consents to reviewing the case against the film's release block, Advocate Pulkit Agarwal has insisted that the High Court's decision needs overturning for the movie to premiere. Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia stressed that the case is scheduled for a hearing in the coming days. Earlier, the Delhi High Court instituted a suspension of the movie's debut a day before its intended release, pending the Central Government's decision on a revision request submitted by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind challenging CBFC's certification.

A judicial bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal issued the interim order while considering cases brought by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind and journalist Prashant Tandon. Their petitions challenge the film's CBFC certification due to potential disturbances in communal harmony. The bench asserted the necessity of following legal procedures for certifying challenges and maintained a provisional block on the release until an interim relief decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)