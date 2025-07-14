Harmony Amidst Tension: The Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra Begins Peacefully
The Brij Mandal Jalabhishek yatra commenced from Nalhar Mahadev temple in Haryana's Nuh under heavy security after a mazar was damaged. Authorities heightened security to avoid clashes experienced in previous years' processions. All communities contributed to a serene event, celebrating brotherhood. Internet services were suspended to ensure peace.
- Country:
- India
The Brij Mandal Jalabhishek yatra has launched under stringent security measures from Haryana's Nalhar Mahadev temple. Initiated after damage to a mazar, the authorities are intent on maintaining peace throughout the religious event, especially after violent clashes during a similar procession two years prior.
Approximately 2,500 police officers have been stationed along the route, and the district administration has facilitated multiple welcoming stations and food stalls. A diverse turnout, including seers from various regions, signals a unifying display of brotherhood among people of different faiths, adding a harmonious dimension to the festivities.
Preventative measures are stringently enforced, including bans on weaponry and provocative sound devices, with schools closed and internet services suspended for safety. The administration's firm actions are aimed at fostering peace and unity, ensuring a smooth, discord-free religious celebration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Singapore Steps Up Security Amid Rising Regional Tensions
UAE Applauds Africa Peace Accord: A Milestone Step for Continental Stability
Ramban Gears Up for Amarnath Yatra: Medical Camps and Security Tightened
Stampede near Puri temple exposes Odisha govt's glaring incompetence in ensuring peaceful Rath Yatra for devotees: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik.
Negligence unpardonable, security lapses to be probed; those found guilty to face stringent action: Odisha CM on Puri temple stampede.