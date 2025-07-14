Harmony Amidst Tension: The Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra Begins Peacefully

The Brij Mandal Jalabhishek yatra has launched under stringent security measures from Haryana's Nalhar Mahadev temple. Initiated after damage to a mazar, the authorities are intent on maintaining peace throughout the religious event, especially after violent clashes during a similar procession two years prior.

Approximately 2,500 police officers have been stationed along the route, and the district administration has facilitated multiple welcoming stations and food stalls. A diverse turnout, including seers from various regions, signals a unifying display of brotherhood among people of different faiths, adding a harmonious dimension to the festivities.

Preventative measures are stringently enforced, including bans on weaponry and provocative sound devices, with schools closed and internet services suspended for safety. The administration's firm actions are aimed at fostering peace and unity, ensuring a smooth, discord-free religious celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)