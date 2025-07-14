Tragic End: Former Miss Puducherry's Struggle with Depression and Financial Woes

San Rachel, who once held the title of Miss Puducherry, tragically ended her life at the age of 26. According to police, she overdosed on blood pressure medication in an apparent suicide.

Rachel, known for her work as a model and social media influencer, reportedly struggled with depression and financial difficulties. A senior police official told PTI that these issues may have driven her to take her own life.

Her father's reported inability to support her financially allegedly played a role in her decision. Despite being treated at multiple hospitals, she could not be saved. The Orleanpet police station has registered a case, and a Tashildar-level investigation has commenced due to the timing of her death following marriage.