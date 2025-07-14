Tragic Demise of San Rachel: A Tale of Depression and Financial Strain

In a tragic turn of events, former Miss Puducherry and popular social media personality, San Rachel, died by suicide at the age of 26 after reportedly consuming a large number of blood pressure tablets, officials disclosed on Monday.

According to a senior police official from Puducherry, depression and mounting financial stress were significant factors leading to Rachel's drastic decision. The financial burden became overwhelming when her father expressed his inability to provide further assistance, culminating in Rachel taking her life in a desperate act.

Rachel was initially treated at the government general hospital and later transferred to two other medical facilities. She succumbed to her condition on July 12. The Orleanpet police station has registered a case and a Tashildar-level investigation is underway, considering the death occurred within a few years of marriage, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)