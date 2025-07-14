Left Menu

Annual Kanwar Yatra Leads to School Closures in Muzaffarnagar

In response to the Kanwar Yatra, educational institutions in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, will shut from July 16 to 23. This measure aims to facilitate the smooth conduct of the religious event and minimize disruption. Authorities warn of strict actions against schools and colleges defying the closure mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

All educational institutions in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, are set to close from July 16 to July 23 due to the Kanwar Yatra, officials announced on Monday.

District Magistrate Umesh Mishra stated the closures are intended to ensure the unhindered flow of the annual religious pilgrimage and prevent inconvenience for students and staff.

With the pilgrimage bringing large numbers of kanwariyas on a foot journey to gather Ganga water for Shiva temples, significant movement and increased security are expected in western Uttar Pradesh, prompting this administrative decision.

