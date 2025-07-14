Annual Kanwar Yatra Leads to School Closures in Muzaffarnagar

All educational institutions in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, are set to close from July 16 to July 23 due to the Kanwar Yatra, officials announced on Monday.

District Magistrate Umesh Mishra stated the closures are intended to ensure the unhindered flow of the annual religious pilgrimage and prevent inconvenience for students and staff.

With the pilgrimage bringing large numbers of kanwariyas on a foot journey to gather Ganga water for Shiva temples, significant movement and increased security are expected in western Uttar Pradesh, prompting this administrative decision.