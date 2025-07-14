Left Menu

Kaziranga's Feathered Diversity: A Glimpse into Grassland Avifauna

A pioneering grassland survey at Assam's Kaziranga National Park identified over 40 bird species, including critically endangered ones. The survey underscores the park's role in preserving biodiversity, as highlighted by state leaders celebrating this ecological milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:32 IST
In a groundbreaking grassland survey, Assam's Kaziranga National Park has become the latest stage to chronicle an extraordinary avian diversity. Over 40 bird species, including those critically endangered and regionally endemic, were recorded, marking a conservation victory, as announced by a state minister on Monday.

Chandra Mohan Patowary, the Forest Minister, shared the survey's laudable results, highlighting 43 grassland bird species cataloged for the first time. Included were one critically endangered, two endangered, and six vulnerable species, showcasing Kaziranga's integral role in sustaining India's ecological balance.

The Brahmaputra floodplain ecosystem, known for its unparalleled variety of grassland obligate birds, attests to robust habitat health due to effective protective measures. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the department's dedication to meticulous research and conservation efforts contributing to the park's rich biodiversity, far beyond its famed rhinos and tigers.

