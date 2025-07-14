Tragedy at Kanwar Yatra: Balcony Collapse Claims Life in Uttar Pradesh

A shocking incident occurred in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, when a woman tragically lost her life due to a balcony collapse during the Kanwar Yatra procession. The procession, which featured DJs, was moving through Kharghu village when the accident transpired.

Kavita, aged 28, had been standing on her balcony, eager to witness the procession heading towards a nearby temple. Unfortunately, the balcony gave way, causing her and others below to be trapped under debris. Her mother-in-law, Rajmati, her sons Prateek and Pawan, and villagers Gangaji and Sohel were injured.

The victims were rushed to a district hospital, with Kavita being transferred to SN Medical College in Agra due to severe injuries. Despite medical efforts, Kavita succumbed to her injuries. The local Sadabad Circle Officer confirmed that the injured are stable and receiving ongoing treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)