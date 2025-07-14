Left Menu

Farewell to the Legendary 'Kannada Parrot': B Saroja Devi's Cinematic Legacy

Renowned South Indian actress B Saroja Devi, famously known as 'Kannada Parrot', passed away at 87 due to age-related ailments. With a career spanning over six decades, she was celebrated for her roles across languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, making significant contributions to Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran South Indian actress B Saroja Devi, famously referred to as the 'Kannada Parrot', passed away on Monday, aged 87, due to age-related ailments at her home in Bengaluru's Malleswaram. Renowned in Tamil cinema as well, Saroja Devi became a 'lucky mascot' for several leading heroes.

Having begun her career at 17 in the Kannada film 'Mahakavi Kalidasa' in 1955, she was a cinematic icon across diverse film industries, amassing roles in about 200 films. Her collaboration with Tamil superstar M G Ramachandran catapulted her into the limelight, starring together in 48 movies.

The revered actress, also acknowledged by the Indian government with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan honors, received widespread tributes by prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded her indelible artistic contributions across generations.

