Stevie Wonder Addresses Long-standing Rumor About Blindness in Cardiff Performance

During his Love, Light and Song U.K. tour in Cardiff, American-Ghanaian musician Stevie Wonder directly addressed rumors alleging he is not truly blind. According to E! News, Wonder remarked at the show, 'There's something I've been meaning to share. People have speculated about me seeing, but here's the truth.'

Wonder clarified, 'Shortly after my birth, I became blind. It was a blessing because it taught me to see the world truthfully, perceiving individuals by the spirit rather than appearances.' Long acknowledged to share his experiences, Wonder noted remaining positive despite his early blindness and his mother's struggles.

Reflecting on his past on the 2024's The Wonder of Stevie audiobook series, Wonder recounted his mother's emotional turmoil following his blindness diagnosis. He recalled comforting her, saying, 'Mama, don't cry. Maybe God has something bigger in store for me.' His intuition was later validated by his extraordinary career.

(With inputs from agencies.)