Jose K Mani Stands Firm: KC(M) Denies Alliance Shift Rumors
Jose K Mani, chairman of Kerala Congress (M), firmly dismissed speculations about a possible shift in political alliances as baseless. He reiterated the party's unwavering loyalty to the CPI(M)-led LDF, despite media rumors suggesting a potential return to the Congress-led UDF ahead of the Assembly polls.
Jose K Mani, the chairman of Kerala Congress (M), has decisively quashed rumors regarding a potential shift in the party's political allegiance as groundless. Addressing the media on Wednesday, he staunchly reaffirmed the party's steadfast commitment to the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), dismissing claims of a return to the Congress-led UDF.
Mani criticized media reports suggesting talks between the KC(M) and UDF, asserting the party's decision to stay with the LDF is unyielding. Despite overtures from various quarters, KC(M) remains a significant constituent in Kerala's central districts, wielding considerable influence.
The senior leader also pointed out the decreasing influence of the UDF in recent elections as evidence of LDF's strength. Mani emphasized the unity within KC(M) and clarified his absence from a recent LDF protest due to personal commitments, reinforcing the party's unwavering stance.
