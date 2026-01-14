Jose K Mani Stands Firm: KC(M) Denies Alliance Shift Rumors

Jose K Mani, the chairman of Kerala Congress (M), has decisively quashed rumors regarding a potential shift in the party's political allegiance as groundless. Addressing the media on Wednesday, he staunchly reaffirmed the party's steadfast commitment to the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), dismissing claims of a return to the Congress-led UDF.

Mani criticized media reports suggesting talks between the KC(M) and UDF, asserting the party's decision to stay with the LDF is unyielding. Despite overtures from various quarters, KC(M) remains a significant constituent in Kerala's central districts, wielding considerable influence.

The senior leader also pointed out the decreasing influence of the UDF in recent elections as evidence of LDF's strength. Mani emphasized the unity within KC(M) and clarified his absence from a recent LDF protest due to personal commitments, reinforcing the party's unwavering stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)