YouTuber Samay Raina Faces Backlash and Legal Scrutiny Over Controversial Content

YouTuber Samay Raina appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in Delhi amid controversy over his show 'India's Got Latent'. The Comedy series aired content deemed offensive to women, prompting widespread public outrage and a series of legal actions.

Along with Raina, four other social media influencers appeared before the Supreme Court concerning allegations of mocking disabled persons. Raina submitted a detailed statement to the NCW addressing the accusations. Officials indicated that they will determine the next steps after reviewing his response.

This controversy follows the release of viral clips from the series, which led to the NCW action and an FIR by Maharashtra Cyber Cell. Despite removing the series and issuing a public apology, Raina cited travel and security reasons for missing earlier hearings but now faces ongoing scrutiny.