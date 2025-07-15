Left Menu

Cinematic Tribute to Justice: 'Police Vari Heccharika'

The film 'Police Vari Heccharika' is an action drama exploring the moral dilemmas faced by honest police officers. Produced and debuted by Belli Janardhan, a retired Indian Army soldier and social activist, the movie promises suspense, ethical depth, and a strong social message against corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:56 IST
The gripping trailer for the Telugu film "Police Vari Heccharika" has taken audiences by storm, ahead of its much-anticipated release set for July 18, 2025. Directed by Babji and produced by newcomer Belli Janardhan, the movie navigates the morally complex world of law enforcement.

Featuring a star-studded cast, including the debut of Belli Janardhan, a decorated military veteran, the film pledges to blend action with a strong social message. Janardhan's transition from military service to cinema continues his journey of societal dedication, now through storytelling that champions ethics and sacrifice.

Promising a compelling narrative, the trailer hints at powerful themes of integrity as police officers grapple with corruption and crime. Belli Janardhan envisions the film not just as entertainment but as an inspiring tribute to the police force and an engaging call to youth to stand for justice.

