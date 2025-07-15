Cinematic Tribute to Justice: 'Police Vari Heccharika'

The gripping trailer for the Telugu film "Police Vari Heccharika" has taken audiences by storm, ahead of its much-anticipated release set for July 18, 2025. Directed by Babji and produced by newcomer Belli Janardhan, the movie navigates the morally complex world of law enforcement.

Featuring a star-studded cast, including the debut of Belli Janardhan, a decorated military veteran, the film pledges to blend action with a strong social message. Janardhan's transition from military service to cinema continues his journey of societal dedication, now through storytelling that champions ethics and sacrifice.

Promising a compelling narrative, the trailer hints at powerful themes of integrity as police officers grapple with corruption and crime. Belli Janardhan envisions the film not just as entertainment but as an inspiring tribute to the police force and an engaging call to youth to stand for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)