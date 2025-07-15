Chief Minister Lalduhoma Honored with Doctorate in Tamil Nadu

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma was awarded an honorary Doctorate by the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences in Tamil Nadu, recognizing his visionary leadership and public service. An official from the Chief Minister's Office confirmed the accolade, celebrating Lalduhoma's contributions to society.

The ceremony marked the 31st Convocation of the Karunya Institute, where Lalduhoma, the chief guest, emphasized the importance of education in societal progress. He dedicated the award to Mizoram, India's first fully literate state, and encouraged graduates to pursue purposeful lives.

The Zoram People's Movement party hailed this achievement as a testament to Lalduhoma's dedication to peace and development in Mizoram, a region once embroiled in insurgency. The Chief Minister's vision to support marginalized communities through the 'Handholding' scheme was also praised.

