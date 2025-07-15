Left Menu

Chief Minister Lalduhoma Honored with Doctorate in Tamil Nadu

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma received an honorary doctorate from Karunya Institute in Tamil Nadu for his leadership and public service. Attending the event as a chief guest, he dedicated the honor to the literacy of Mizoram and encouraged graduates to drive positive change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:27 IST
Chief Minister Lalduhoma Honored with Doctorate in Tamil Nadu
Lalduhoma
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma was awarded an honorary Doctorate by the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences in Tamil Nadu, recognizing his visionary leadership and public service. An official from the Chief Minister's Office confirmed the accolade, celebrating Lalduhoma's contributions to society.

The ceremony marked the 31st Convocation of the Karunya Institute, where Lalduhoma, the chief guest, emphasized the importance of education in societal progress. He dedicated the award to Mizoram, India's first fully literate state, and encouraged graduates to pursue purposeful lives.

The Zoram People's Movement party hailed this achievement as a testament to Lalduhoma's dedication to peace and development in Mizoram, a region once embroiled in insurgency. The Chief Minister's vision to support marginalized communities through the 'Handholding' scheme was also praised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025