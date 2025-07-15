Vigilant Hospitality: Ensuring Safety and Serenity at Amarnath Yatra
Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti visited Ram Temple to inspect security and access points amidst Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. His visit aimed to strengthen vigilance and provide a welcoming environment. He also participated in the langar, enhancing community bonds and reassuring pilgrims of their safety.
In a concentrated effort to bolster security during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, paid a detailed visit to the Ram Temple in Purani Mandi, a crucial hub for sadhus en route to the sacred cave in the Kashmir Himalayas.
Tuti's visit focused on assessing security measures, scrutinizing access control, and offering on-site directives to ensure heightened vigilance during peak pilgrimage hours. The IGP underlined the importance of maintaining both safety and a hospitable atmosphere for attendees.
His engagement in the langar service highlighted a hands-on approach to quality assurance and community interaction, reinforcing a people-centric strategy. This proactive involvement provided a sense of comfort to pilgrims, reflecting the administration's dedication to a secure and supportive pilgrimage experience.
