Vigilant Hospitality: Ensuring Safety and Serenity at Amarnath Yatra

In a concentrated effort to bolster security during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, paid a detailed visit to the Ram Temple in Purani Mandi, a crucial hub for sadhus en route to the sacred cave in the Kashmir Himalayas.

Tuti's visit focused on assessing security measures, scrutinizing access control, and offering on-site directives to ensure heightened vigilance during peak pilgrimage hours. The IGP underlined the importance of maintaining both safety and a hospitable atmosphere for attendees.

His engagement in the langar service highlighted a hands-on approach to quality assurance and community interaction, reinforcing a people-centric strategy. This proactive involvement provided a sense of comfort to pilgrims, reflecting the administration's dedication to a secure and supportive pilgrimage experience.

