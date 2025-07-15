Left Menu

Securing Amarnath Yatra: Kashmir's Strategic Mock Drills

Mock drills were held on Amarnath Yatra routes in Kashmir to enhance security for pilgrims. Conducted in various districts, these exercises tested readiness and coordination among security forces. Simulated scenarios included fire standoffs and disaster responses, ensuring safety for the ongoing pilgrimage.

Mock drills were executed on Tuesday across the Amarnath Yatra pathways in several Kashmir districts to bolster security in the ongoing pilgrimage, according to police reports.

These exercises were seamlessly conducted, ensuring no disturbance to the pilgrims or the public, with gratitude expressed for their cooperation, a police spokesman noted.

The exercises, spanning multiple districts like Srinagar and Pulwama, aimed to evaluate coordination among security agencies. Scenarios simulated included fidayeen attacks and natural disasters, with senior officers ensuring standard procedures were followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

