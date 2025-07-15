Securing Amarnath Yatra: Kashmir's Strategic Mock Drills

Mock drills were executed on Tuesday across the Amarnath Yatra pathways in several Kashmir districts to bolster security in the ongoing pilgrimage, according to police reports.

These exercises were seamlessly conducted, ensuring no disturbance to the pilgrims or the public, with gratitude expressed for their cooperation, a police spokesman noted.

The exercises, spanning multiple districts like Srinagar and Pulwama, aimed to evaluate coordination among security agencies. Scenarios simulated included fidayeen attacks and natural disasters, with senior officers ensuring standard procedures were followed.

