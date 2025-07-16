The Unfaltering Spirit of Fauja Singh: A Legacy Cut Short

The remarkable story of Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathoner, took a tragic turn when he was fatally struck by an SUV on a highway in Jalandhar, India. The driver, Amritpal Singh Dhillon, has been apprehended as investigations continue into the incident that shocked a global community inspired by Singh's relentless spirit and dedication to fitness.

Born in 1911, Singh began his celebrated running career at 89, defying age and physical limitations to become a symbol of endurance. His journey from a farmer's son to a global icon, dubbed the 'Turbaned Tornado', saw him set multiple records and inspire many with his determination, even participating in prominent marathons like those in London and New York.

Sorrow swept across India as leaders from all political realms paid tribute to Singh's extraordinary life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded his unique persona, while the Punjab Assembly offered tributes in session. Singh's impact extended beyond sports, evident from his role in social causes such as raising awareness against drug abuse, ensuring his legacy as an enduring beacon of hope and perseverance.