Entertainment Buzz: From Dragons to Emmy Dominance

'How To Train Your Dragon' director Dean DeBlois discusses the pressure and relief of the film's live-action success. The movie grossed $560 million globally. 'Severance' and 'The Penguin' lead Emmy nominations, with 'Severance' receiving 27 nods, including best drama, competing against other major series.

Updated: 16-07-2025 10:26 IST
In the fast-paced world of entertainment, 'How To Train Your Dragon' director Dean DeBlois shares mixed feelings of relief and pressure following the impressive box office success of the live-action adaptation of his beloved franchise.

The film has soared to a remarkable $560 million in global earnings since its release in June, carving a new chapter 15 years after the original DreamWorks animation captivated audiences. DeBlois, who also helmed the two subsequent animations, remains at the creative helm of the series.

In television, Apple TV+'s 'Severance' and HBO's 'The Penguin' have emerged as top contenders in the race for Emmy Awards, leading with an impressive 27 nominations each. Heavyweight contenders, including 'The White Lotus' and 'Andor', add to the fierce competition for television's prestigious accolades.

