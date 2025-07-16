Ramlala Express: Connecting Devotees to Spiritual Roots

A train carrying 850 devotees was launched from Raipur to Ayodhya, under the Shri Ramlala Darshan Yojana, an initiative by the Chhattisgarh government to facilitate pilgrimages.

Tankram Verma, minister for revenue, sports, and youth welfare, inaugurated the journey as part of a commitment endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The program, launched in March 2024, has seen 27 trains carrying 22,000 pilgrims to Ayodhya, providing a spiritual journey for many.