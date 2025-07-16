Left Menu

Ramlala Express: Connecting Devotees to Spiritual Roots

A special train with 850 Ram devotees departed Raipur for Ayodhya as part of the Shri Ramlala Darshan Yojana. Revenue Minister Tankram Verma flagged off the train, supporting PM Modi's vision to enable pilgrimages to Lord Ram's birthplace. Over 22,000 pilgrims have traveled since 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:45 IST
A train carrying 850 devotees was launched from Raipur to Ayodhya, under the Shri Ramlala Darshan Yojana, an initiative by the Chhattisgarh government to facilitate pilgrimages.

Tankram Verma, minister for revenue, sports, and youth welfare, inaugurated the journey as part of a commitment endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The program, launched in March 2024, has seen 27 trains carrying 22,000 pilgrims to Ayodhya, providing a spiritual journey for many.

