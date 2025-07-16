Global Icon 'Turbaned Tornado' Fauja Singh Tragically Killed in Accident

A Canada-based man has been arrested following the tragic death of Fauja Singh, the 114-year-old marathon legend known as the 'Turbaned Tornado.' Singh was fatally injured on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway after being struck by an SUV driven by Amritpal Singh Dhillon.

The incident, which occurred in Singh's native village of Bias, has been widely mourned across India, with tributes pouring in from leaders and admirers alike. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted Singh's extraordinary contribution to fitness and the pride he brought to the Sikh community.

Dhillon, who had returned to India from Canada three weeks prior to the incident, confessed to police that he fled the scene out of fear. He was arrested at his Kartarpur home, with officials seizing the vehicle involved. An FIR has been registered against Dhillon under sections pertaining to rash driving and culpable homicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)