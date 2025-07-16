Emmy Powerhouse: Apple TV+ Tops Nominations with 'Severance' and 'The Studio'
Apple TV+ made a strong impact at the Emmy Awards with 'Severance' and 'The Studio' gathering numerous nominations. While 'Severance' leads dramas with its dystopian appeal, 'The Studio' dominates in comedy. HBO shows, Netflix's 'Adolescence,' and 'The Last of Us' also stand out in various categories.
Apple TV+ emerged as a significant contender at the Emmy Awards, receiving a colossal 27 nominations for 'Severance' and a record-tying 23 for 'The Studio' in the comedy category. The dystopian drama 'Severance' resonated with both audiences and critics, collecting acclaim throughout its second season.
Key performance nods went to Adam Scott and Britt Lower for 'Severance,' with Ben Stiller gaining recognition for directing its season finale. Meanwhile, 'The Studio,' co-created by Seth Rogen, surpassed seasoned shows with a string of nominations, as did HBO's 'The Penguin,' which dominated the limited series category with 24 nominations.
HBO nailed an impressive 142 nominations across its platforms, underscoring its continuing dominance despite the absence of previous powerhouse contenders like 'Succession.' Notably, network shows struggled in major categories, with CBS's 'Matlock' and ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' being exceptions.
