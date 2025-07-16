Reviving India's Culinary Legacy: National Young Chef Competition Launches

India's rich culinary heritage, rooted in cultural memory and regional techniques, is set to receive a significant boost. A top official from India's Tourism Ministry emphasized the importance of preserving these traditions and expanding their influence in the global fine dining arena.

At an event, Suman Billa, additional secretary and director general of the Ministry of Tourism, highlighted the new National Young Chef Competition (NYCC). This initiative, supported by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Tourism Ministry, is aimed at discovering, mentoring, and promoting culinary talent among final-year hospitality students across the country.

The NYCC, developed with the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations and the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council, is themed on 'Celebrating Indian Culinary Heritage: Blending Tradition with Innovation.' The competition will hold zonal eliminations across India, culminating in a grand finale in New Delhi in 2026, supported by extensive industry involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)