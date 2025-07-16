Salman Khan Sells Mumbai Apartment for Rs 5.35 Crore
Bollywood star Salman Khan has sold his Bandra West apartment spanning 1,318 square feet for Rs 5.35 crore. The sale was reported by Square Yards, which reviewed the property registration documents. The apartment, located in Shiv Asthan Heights, is a part of a growing trend of celebrity real estate deals post-COVID-19.
In its statement on Wednesday, Square Yards disclosed that it reviewed the property registration documents involved in the recent transaction by Salman Khan.
The sale is part of a larger trend of notable real estate activity involving celebrities and other high-profile individuals in Mumbai post-pandemic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
