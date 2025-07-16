Rescuing Heritage: Satyajit Ray's Ancestral Home to Become a Cultural Beacon

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has applauded the Indian government's proposal to collaborate with Bangladesh in restoring the ancestral house of celebrated filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The initiative aims to transform the site, located in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, into a Museum of Literature.

Adhikari praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for envisioning the project as a symbol of India-Bangladesh's shared cultural heritage. Despite current demolition efforts, the proposal seeks to preserve the legacy of Ray's grandfather, Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, a noted children's author and publisher.

Trinamool Congress' Abhishek Banerjee expressed deep concern over the ongoing demolition, stating it underscores a neglect of cultural history. With heritage preservation in focus, calls for governmental intervention are mounting to safeguard these cultural landmarks in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)