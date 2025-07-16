Mahatma Gandhi's Sole Oil Portrait Shatters Auction Estimates

A rare oil portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, believed to be the only one for which he sat, has exceeded its expected sale price, fetching £152,800 in a Bonhams auction in London. The artwork, crafted by Clare Leighton in 1931, was projected to sell for between £50,000 and £70,000.

The portrait has a rich historical narrative, as it was completed during Gandhi's visit to attend the Second Round Table Conference in London. It remained with Leighton until her passing in 1989, transferring through family hands until its recent sale. Rhyanon Demery of Bonhams described it as a testament to Gandhi's enduring global appeal.

The connection between Leighton and Gandhi came through Leighton's relationship with political journalist Henry Noel Brailsford, an advocate for Indian independence. This connection provided Leighton rare access to Gandhi, resulting in a profound artistic capture that remains a touchstone of cross-cultural influence.

