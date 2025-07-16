A Hero's Return: Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Journey

As Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returns from the International Space Station, he is celebrated as a national hero. His wife, Kamna, is preparing a warm homecoming, focusing on family time and home-cooked meals, which Shubhanshu missed while in space.

Kamna, who has been by Shubhanshu's side throughout his mission, reflects on the emotional experience and the impact of long separations. Despite the challenges, their bond has only grown stronger, underscoring their resilience and commitment to each other's dreams.

Shubhanshu's achievements are inspiring a new generation of aspiring astronauts, particularly in STEM fields. As India's poster boy for space travel, he represents both personal growth and national pride, inspiring young minds to reach for the stars.