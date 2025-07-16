Uttarakhand’s Green Initiative: Record-Breaking Sapling Plantation on Harela Festival

In an unprecedented move, Uttarakhand marked a historic moment by planting over 8.13 lakh saplings on Wednesday during the Harela festival. The massive ecological drive, initiated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, is a part of a larger commitment to environmental sustainability.

The plantation drive aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. Overseeing this largest-ever planting initiative, Dhami launched the campaign with the ceremonial planting of a Rudraksh sapling, highlighting the state's dedication to repay the debt to Mother Earth.

Thousands participated in the event, including officials, environmental groups, and citizens, underlining the festival's message of environmental consciousness. Initiatives like a ban on single-use plastics further showcase Uttarakhand's commitment to sustainability, while past Harela festivals have demonstrated an impressive sapling survival rate beyond 80%.

