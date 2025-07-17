Left Menu

Stabbing At Dutch School Musical: Teacher Injured, Three Arrested

A teacher was stabbed during a school musical in Alblasserdam, Netherlands, while intervening in an argument. Three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. Witnesses received counselling, and the investigation continues to ascertain the roles and motives of the individuals involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A stabbing incident during a school musical in Alblasserdam, Netherlands, has left a 53-year-old teacher seriously injured. The teacher was trying to break up an argument between three men when the attack occurred.

Three suspects have been arrested. A 44-year-old man was taken into custody near the scene, while the other two were apprehended after visiting a hospital in Rotterdam. The motives behind the confrontation remain unclear.

The stabbing took place at a cultural center famous for the nearby Kinderdijk windmills. Police are investigating the incident, having already impounded two vehicles and offered counselling to witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

