Stabbing At Dutch School Musical: Teacher Injured, Three Arrested

A stabbing incident during a school musical in Alblasserdam, Netherlands, has left a 53-year-old teacher seriously injured. The teacher was trying to break up an argument between three men when the attack occurred.

Three suspects have been arrested. A 44-year-old man was taken into custody near the scene, while the other two were apprehended after visiting a hospital in Rotterdam. The motives behind the confrontation remain unclear.

The stabbing took place at a cultural center famous for the nearby Kinderdijk windmills. Police are investigating the incident, having already impounded two vehicles and offered counselling to witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)