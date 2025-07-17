Left Menu

Gaza's Sole Catholic Church Hit in Attack: A Community in Crisis

The Holy Family Church in northern Gaza, the only Catholic church in the region, was struck in an attack, injuring multiple individuals, including its parish priest, Fr Gabriel Romanelli. The church was sheltering Christians and Muslims amid ongoing conflict. The attack has drawn international criticism and highlights the escalating humanitarian crisis.

Updated: 17-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Holy Family Church in northern Gaza, the sole Catholic church in the region, was targeted in an attack on Thursday morning. The incident left several people injured, including the parish priest, Fr Gabriel Romanelli, who had maintained close communication with the late Pope Francis during the conflict.

The church, which was providing refuge for both Christians and Muslims, including children with disabilities, suffered significant damage. Fadel Naem, acting director of Al-Ahli Hospital, confirmed that at least two individuals are in critical condition among the injured, which include one child, two women, and an elderly person.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni condemned the attack, attributing it to Israel and denouncing the ongoing violence against civilians. Despite the church's proximity to the repeatedly struck Al-Ahli Hospital, the Israeli military has yet to comment on the incident.

